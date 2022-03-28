Medical emergency cause of deadly Kettering crash last week

A medical emergency resulted in a crash in Kettering that killed a man last week, according to police.
Officers responded to the area of West Dorothy Lane and Glenmore Avenue around 11 a.m. last Monday after a vehicle went off the road and into some bushes, according to a Kettering Police Department blotter.
Crews reportedly found a 60-year-old man unresponsive and began CPR. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he died later that day, according to police.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
“It has been deemed that a medical emergency caused the driver to leave the roadway,” said Officer Tyler Johnson. “There is no evidence that any other vehicle or item caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.”
There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
