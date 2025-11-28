Medical spa offering latest aesthetic treatments opens Austin Landing location

As a private-pay practice, PureMD provides a variety of minimally invasive procedures, such as liposuction, skin tightening, FaceTite, cellulite reduction, spider vein treatments, and customized facial and body enhancement options.

Additional services include laser hair removal, tattoo removal, complete facial rejuvenation packages, “mommy makeover” options, medical weight-loss programs and wellness solutions, “all designed to help patients look and feel their best,” according to co-owner Adelina Bucur.

PureMD MedSpa was founded more than a decade ago by the late Dr. Suresh Gupta, Bucur said. It has three other locations in Dayton, Beavercreek and West Chester Twp.

Bucur said what sets the business apart from its competitors is the experience of its providers.

“By just having the chance to do so many treatments, we get better and better at what we’re doing, mastering our craft,” she said. “Also, we do have a lot of technologies, a lot of tools, (including) more than 10 laser platforms that we can treat any skin type and almost any skin condition.”

Bucur said the business is “a one-stop” for most of the med spa services.

“We’re not doing just laser hair removal or ... injectables, we’re doing a full assessment in the full treatment plan, which obviously delivers the best results the (majority) of the time,” she said. “Combining facial rejuvenation with wellness and laser hair removal, it helps the patient get that full confidence and look better and feel better.”

Opening at Austin Landing puts the business “at the sweet middle spot” between Dayton and Cincinnati, Bucur said.

“I feel that this is going to become very comfortable for a lot of our (longtime) patients,” she said. “(It gives them) a little bit easier access right off the highway at Austin Landing or maybe simply is closer to their work or their house.”

Pure MD MedSpa‘s spa-like space features a waiting area, consultation room and four separate treatment rooms so far, Bucur said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.