Meet Xenia’s soon-to-be new mayor

Reynolds said he chose to seek the mayor’s seat, rather than another term on city council, because it is an opportunity to lead on issues he cares about.

“I know that these things are tough. I know times are tough,” Reynolds said. “I felt that I could be that agent of change to kind of help turn the corner, and that’s why I’m running.”

Urschel, a pastor, said he chose not to run for reelection to the mayor’s seat in order to free up more time for his charitable work.

“I have a real heart for the down-and-outers in the city and I hardly spend any time with them,” he said. “That’s really what I want to do.”

Urschel added he still plans to be active in city affairs to “help in any way possible.”

One of Reynolds’ goals as mayor is to work with the school district to supply Xenia children with what he calls a “First Grade Future Fund.” The city, school district, and/or community partners would contribute $100 in seed money into a 529 college savings account owned by parents, which could go towards a four-year, two-year, or tech certification.

“I want every single Xenian who’s starting first grade, who has kids in first grade next year, to be able to have that same sense ... that their kids can either have a college, two year institution degree paid for, some of the four year institution paid for, or a career tech paid for,” Reynolds said.

The city of Cincinnati has a similar model, Reynolds said, adding that it would cost the city around $32,000 a year.

“The premise behind it is that every child can live up to their God-given potential” he said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about.”

Reynolds’ other priorities are fixing the city’s roads and maintaining the city’s police and fire funding.

“We’ve invested more in roads in the last two years than the last eight years combined,” he said. “It’s going to take time. (The road situation) was 40 years in the making, of neglect. But we’re gonna get there.”

Reynolds said he opposes potential budget cuts to police and fire.

“We’ve got to make sure, as our city grows, that we keep our law enforcement and our fire folks taken care of ... because as we’re growing, we’re going to need more officers,” he said.

The mayor of Xenia has one vote on the seven-person council, in addition to ceremonial duties such as issuing proclamations, and representing the city in and out of the community.