Meijer to offer free grocery delivery at area stores starting this week

Meijer announced today that its stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati area will offer free delivery and pickup services.
The seasonal program starts this week, providing customers free, same-day delivery or pickup on orders of more than $35, the company said.
Meijer has locations in Englewood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miami Twp., Troy, Springfield, Middletown, and Hamilton
Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app for more than 100,000 products, including grocery items for holiday meals, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine. Customers can schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them and a personal shopper hand-selects those items according to customer preferences.
In 2020, Meijer began construction on a 370,781-square-foot distribution center in Tipp City. Meijer has another distribution facility in Tipp City that opened in the 1990s.
About the Author