Memorial Day tornadoes: Weather service meteorologists to dissect outbreak two years ago during online event

“One of the goals of this this event is really to give people a chance to tell their story, too,” she said. “It’s so important for us at the National Weather Service to hear those personal stories of how the event impacted them.”

Cassady said 2021 is off to a quiet start in the 52 counties the Wilmington office covers in southwest and central Ohio, southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky. Only eight severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued this year, the fewest during the same period since 2004.

“Other parts of Ohio and Indiana have had a similar trend,” she said. “Part of what has contributed to that is the fact that it’s just been so cool. We’ve had a lot of cool dry air masses that have settled into the region and that tends to keep the storms away.”

