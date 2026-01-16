MeowZa Cat Boutique opens in Centerville

“This move allows us to expand the reach and impact of a program that has already changed thousands of lives,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “By bringing MeowZa into a new, high traffic community space, we’re creating even more chances for animals to be seen, chosen and welcomed into loving homes.”

All cats and kittens at MeowZa Cat Boutique are adoptable through the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a no-kill animal welfare agency founded in 1902.

Like Dayton Humane & Co., MeowZa will be staffed primarily by volunteers.

The retail-style adoption center opened in the Dayton Mall in 2008.

Since then, MeowZa has facilitated the adoption of more than 6,700 cats and kittens, said Jessica Garringer, marketing and development project manager for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The new location’s greater visibility and increased foot traffic are expected to boost adoptions, Garringer said.

Dayton Humane & Co. opened in May 2025 as an upscale resale boutique that sells donated clothing, furniture, accessories and home decor.

All profits from the store directly support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said Cross Pointe is one of the city’s strongest locations for shoppers, helping drive economic development in the area. There are currently no vacancies in the shopping center.

“Cross Pointe has been a great property for Centerville,” Compton said.

MeowZa Cat Boutique, 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 146, is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.