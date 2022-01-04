Miami County elections board looking for new office space

County facility spaces explored for election operations have included the second floor of the Hobart Center. Fisher said that space accessible by one elevator and stairway is not conducive to elections.

“We have outlived it,” Fisher said of the Courthouse elections office. “We have to have our hands on that equipment when it is time to get ready for an election.”

As result, the election board Dec. 22 asked elections Director Laura Bruns and Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway to look beyond county property for possible office and storage space.

Simmons said Dec. 29 that county Administrator Charlotte Coffey spoke with election officials after the commissioners heard about the space search discussion by the elections board.

“I don’t know a whole lot about it. Charlotte said she let them know they need to come through us,” Simmons said.

Simmons said he wanted to learn more about the situation in a meeting with the elections board/staff before commenting further.

He did note that the main elections office was remodeled this year with new carpeting and furnishings.

Fisher said the furnishings can be moved to a new office space and the painting and carpeting will have the space basically ready for the next occupants.

A meeting between election officials and commissioners is being planned for the week of Jan. 17, Bruns said Thursday.

