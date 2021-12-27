Top Miami County stories of 2021: Police trial, school drama, Troy history

The group collected more than 1,500 signatures seeking removal of Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour, filing those petitions in December in county Common Pleas Court. Both board members have denied any wrongdoing and have refused to resign.

Troy 1840s building center of development dispute

The owner of a downtown Troy building that has portions dating to the 1840s wants to demolish the structure, saying repair is not feasible after it was damaged by a 2020 tornado.

The non-profit Troy Historic Preservation Alliance disagrees and has gone from protesting outside the building to filing an appeal in Common Pleas Court of the city’s approval of demolition.

Concealed camera leads to investigation

No criminal charges were filed after a hidden surveillance camera was found in the wall of a Miami County Safety Building human resources office.

County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell called the case “a despicable display of corruption and misuse of power.”

Troy police officer fired over excessive use of force

Troy Police Officer Eric Kilbourne was fired by the city in June following an investigation into a use of force incident when a man was being arrested for domestic violence.

Kilbourne subsequently was indicted by a Miami County grand jury on two misdemeanor counts. The case was resolved this fall with a provisional plea and participation in a diversion program.

Troy gets its DORA

After initially voting down a proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area for downtown, Troy City Council changed its mind and voted in early 2021 to support the concept.

Not everyone agreed the DORA would be good for the community. A group of residents circulated petitions and collected enough valid signatures to place a referendum on the council vote on the November ballot. When the election was over, DORA was approved, with the district activated in late November.

