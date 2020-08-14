Miami County elections office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Secretary of State's Office and the county commissioners were notified.

Procedures followed during the COVID shutdown this spring again will be followed, Ridgeway said. The elections office in the county Courthouse will be open by appointment only. A table with a drop box will be placed in the Courthouse lobby. The table will have voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications and poll worker application packets.

Voters with questions, or wanting to schedule an appointment, should call 937-440-3900. The office will send an update when it reopening for walk in business.

For voter registration forms, go to VoteOhio.Gov and fill out the form online, or pick up a form at the local library, Job and Family Services Office and BMV Office. For absentee ballot applications, voters can go to https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/, VoteOhio.gov, or pick one up in the Courthouse lobby.

For poll worker application packets, voters can go to https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/, sign up online at VoteOhio.gov, or pick one up at the Courthouse.