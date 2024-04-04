Miami County judge Nasal resigns; attorneys can apply for vacancy

A reason for Nasal’s resignation was not available. He has missed some court time with health issues.

Nasal, 65, of Troy was county prosecutor starting in 1995. He is a graduate of Wright State University and the University of Dayton School of Law. He was elected in 2015 and again in 2021.

All attorneys in the county will be notified of the vacancy. Applications will be taken and reviewed by a local committee, whose members will make a recommendation to the governor’s office for appointment, said Tony Kendell, county prosecutor and head of the county Republican party.

Nasal was one of two municipal court judges in Miami County. The other seat is held by Samuel Huffman. The position is for a six-year term. Nasal’s term expires Dec. 31, 2027. After a replacement is appointed for the short term, an election to fill the remainder of the unexpired term will be held in November 2025.