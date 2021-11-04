Miami County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 next Saturday

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine at Public Health’s office at 510 W. Water St., Suite 130. Pfizer is currently the only COIVD-19 vaccine available for ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is a lower dose, 10 micrograms, than the vaccine offered to those 12 and older, according, to Public Health.

It’s a two dose vaccine, with the second dose to be administered three weeks later. The second dose vaccine clinic is scheduled for Dec. 4.