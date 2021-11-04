dayton-daily-news logo
Miami County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 next Saturday

By Kristen Spicker
15 minutes ago

Miami County Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 next Saturday, Nov. 13, in Troy.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine at Public Health’s office at 510 W. Water St., Suite 130. Pfizer is currently the only COIVD-19 vaccine available for ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is a lower dose, 10 micrograms, than the vaccine offered to those 12 and older, according, to Public Health.

It’s a two dose vaccine, with the second dose to be administered three weeks later. The second dose vaccine clinic is scheduled for Dec. 4.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, the best way to celebrate safely is to get vaccinated before gathering with friends and family,” read a press release from Public Health.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration. Registration is online only, but those having issues registering can call 937-573-3500 option 1 for assistance.

Kristen Spicker
