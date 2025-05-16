Miami County veteran Norman gets surprise honor for heroism in Vietnam

After 19 hours, a helicopter returned to pick up Norman and 10 others and took them to the safety of a ship.

He was 21 at the time.

“We didn’t know if he was going to come home alive. It was three weeks before we heard,” Norman’s sister, Donna Beam of Tipp City, recalled. “He’s my big brother and always protected me.”

Beam was among those speaking during a Friday surprise ceremony arranged for Norman by county commissioners. Elected officials including Congressman Warren Davidson and several state officials presented proclamations and commendations in person or through representatives.

“What he did was so important for us and our country,” said Miami County Commission President Ted Mercer.

Following 30 years of military service, Norman returned to Miami County, where he was with the sheriff’s office for 26 years. After retiring as a captain, he was elected county recorder last fall.

A proclamation signed by the commissioners recognizing Norman and all county veterans was presented to Norman.

State Rep. Johnathan Newman of Troy said he gets “chills” every time he hears the story of Norman and fellow Marines at the embassy.

Norman, in a public presentation a few years ago, described the chaotic times in the country as the North Vietnamese moved south and the end of the war neared. In the final days, ways to leave the country via river, roads and the airport were cut off, leaving only helicopters to help evacuate the last Americans and as many South Vietnamese as possible through the embassy.

There were hours of uncertainty after all but the handful of Marines had been evacuated, and the helicopters had been ordered not to return, Norman said. Eventually, they did.

“You (said) you felt like God was with you, and God was the one who sent the helicopter to rescue you,” Newman said.

One of Norman’s children said it was nice to see him recognized, adding, “he’s always been a hero to all of us.”

