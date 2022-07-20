Miami Twp. administrator leaving position after nearly a decade with township

Posey said the township’s board of trustees hopes to bring a resolution forward with regards to the next administrator for its Aug. 2 meeting.

Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson lauded Hess during this evening’s Miamisburg City Council meeting.

“I’ve had an opportunity to work with every township administrator they’ve had, and they’ve had a total of four, but Ron, by heads and shoulders, was the best administrator, I think, that we’ve worked with,” Johnson said.

“All the work that we’re having to do with the township together on things like the cemetery and, more importantly, the fire district, Ron has really stepped up and his learning curve was relatively flat to do that.”