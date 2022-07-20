Miami Twp. administrator leaving position after nearly a decade with township

Miami Twp. Administrator Ron Hess is stepping down from the position at the end of the month after nearly a decade working for the township, first as its police chief and then as administrator.
Hess, who submitted a letter of resignation last month, was a Miamisburg police officer for more than 30 years then a police captain in the city. He retired from the Miamisburg Police Department to become Miami Twp. police chief in June 2013 after the retirement of John “Chris” Krug.
Hess was chief until late 2017, when he added duties as Miami Twp. interim administrator when former Miami Twp. Administrator Greg Rogers went on an extended military leave.
He served in both positions until May 2019, when he was named administrator.
“Ron has had a very long, multifaceted career ... and he’s done a great job in everything that he’s done for the township,” Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. told the Dayton Daily News. “We’re sorry to see him go, but I think he’s ready for whatever the next phase of his life is to bring.”
Posey said the township’s board of trustees hopes to bring a resolution forward with regards to the next administrator for its Aug. 2 meeting.
Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson lauded Hess during this evening’s Miamisburg City Council meeting.
“I’ve had an opportunity to work with every township administrator they’ve had, and they’ve had a total of four, but Ron, by heads and shoulders, was the best administrator, I think, that we’ve worked with,” Johnson said.
“All the work that we’re having to do with the township together on things like the cemetery and, more importantly, the fire district, Ron has really stepped up and his learning curve was relatively flat to do that.”
