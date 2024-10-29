Miami Twp. choice for new trustee a familiar face

Barry was appointed trustee in April 2014, then won an uncontested race in November 2015. He left office in December 2019, having opted not to seek re-election.

He fills the unexpired term of John Morris, which ends Dec. 31, 2025. Morris, who served the community for six years, announced his resignation Sept. 10, effective Sept. 30. He cited in his decision to step away from public office increasing conflicts between his work travel schedule and the rigorous requirements demanded of a trustee.

Per Ohio law, the township had 30 days to make an appointment.

“It’s been five years since I was in office, and I really enjoyed my time when I was there and I just felt the timing was right,” Barry told Dayton Daily News tonight. “I retired from coaching football Friday and the opening was there at the township and fortunately the trustees picked me. I’m excited to be back.”

Barry said he’s not yet sure he will run for office once his term expires at the end of 2025.

“I really haven’t had that much time to take that far in the future because we were finishing up our football season and waiting to see what the trustees were going to do,” he said. “We’ll play it by ear and see.”

The position garnered 15 applications.

“Everybody got serious consideration,” Posey told this news outlet. “It’s just for the limited time period before having to run again, he’s the most experienced person that applied. It was a challenging process and there were a lot of qualified candidates, but in terms of somebody able to hit the ground running for a limited time in the role, one candidate stood above the others.”

Barry graduated from Wayne High School and earned degrees in marketing and management from Ohio Northern University Business School.

He is the president and owner of BarryStaff Inc., an employment agency he launched in 2001. The company, which specializes in manufacturing, industrial and clerical jobs, has offices in Dayton, Piqua and Springfield.