Miami Twp. police give awards, focus on servant leadership

Medal of Valor: Scott Miller, William Olinger, Austin Snowden, Josh Samples

Distinguished Service Award: Jordan West, William Olinger, Kory Caldwell, Eric Wooddell, Scott Snell, Austin Snowden

Employee of the Year: Todd Comer, Scott Miller

Meritorious Service Award: Dan Wessling, Danielle Schweickart, Ben Albert, Leah O’Malley, Matthew Barrie, Paul Nienhaus, Bill Jones, Kory Caldwell, William Olinger, Crystal Rankins

Letter of Recognition: Bobby Johnson, Alex Brennaman, Jordan West, Craig Sanders

Chief’s Award of Excellence (department): Patrick Dell’Aria, Scott Cronin, Jason Johnston, Betty Eldridge, Bob Sakal

Chief’s Award of Excellence (civilian): Surjit Mattu, Jill Drury, Amy Zahora, Danniele Simon, Mel King, Wesley Bocock

Nightstick recipients: Kurtis Green, Mike Holtrup, Austin Snowden

Safe Driving Award: John Magill, Craig Sanders

Added this year was the Meritorious Service Award, an award for pioneering ideas, innovative programs or extraordinary police work, according to Stiegelmeyer.

The Medal of Valor award can be for an action by a group or an individual, he said.

Night Stick recipients are sworn members of the department who received their police baton, Stiegelmeyer said. The baton is an issued piece of equipment for all Miami Twp. police officers.

“What makes this special are these batons are custom-made for each officer and engraved with their name, badge number and the department patch,” Stiegelmeyer said.