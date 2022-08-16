Miami Twp. to require reimbursement by police officers who leave department before 2 years

The police department incurs “a rather large expense” when it hires a new officer, he said. During each officer’s background process, Miami Twp. Police Department must pay for a physical and a psychological exam, as well as outfitting officers for their uniforms and other items in order to prepare them for being a police officer for the township

“That’s around a ($5,000) or $6,000 occurrence per officer, per time,” he said. “In the current state of affairs, through law enforcement countrywide, there’s a growing trend for an officer to start with an agency and then go on to a different agency for more opportunities, more money, various other reasons. What ends up happening is police departments have this initial investment, and within a short period of time, these people move on and we’re left again having to reoccur this expense.”

Miami Twp. for the last two years, has had that happen at eight different times, costing it between $45,000 to $50,000.

“That adds up very quickly in my budget,” he said.