Miami Twp. trustees appoint deputy fiscal officer

Miami Twp. trustees voted Monday evening to appoint former fiscal officer Greg Clingerman as new deputy fiscal officer pending actions to permanently remove Bob Matthews from the role.
The vote, which followed a closed-door executive session, follows a ruling last week that saw a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge prohibit Matthews from performing all official duties as Miami Twp. fiscal officer, including tasks related to the office, such as handling finances or preparing reports.
Visiting Judge Jonathan Hein’s Oct. 27 ruling was a responding to the request of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He said the court finds that Matthews, “in a purposeful and knowing manner, committed an act expressly prohibited by law with regard to a fiscal duty.”
That act was Matthews attempting to withdraw $9.7 million in township funds from the State Treasurer’s STAR Program without approval of the township’s Investment Oversight Committee or the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees.
Clingerman, a 37-year resident of the township, was appointed to the role in January 2023 following the resignation of the township’s former fiscal officer.
Matthews was elected as a township trustee in 2013 but resigned in late March 2017 to avoid any potential conflict of interest after accepting a job with a law firm with which the township contracted.
He was elected fiscal officer in November 2023, beating out Clingerman for the position and took office in April 2024. Matthews is one of three people running for two seats on the township’s board of trustees.
