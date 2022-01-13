Miami Valley Fire District board appoints new fire chief

He rose steadily through the ranks during his career in Trotwood. After initially serving the community for three years as a paramedic, he became a full-time firefighter/paramedic with the city in 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006 and to battalion chief in 2012.

The Trotwood Fire and Rescue Department has 24 full-time and 40 part-time personnel and responds to approximately 6,800 calls for service annually. Miami Valley Fire District has nearly 70 employees and provides service to Miamisburg and Miami Township from five fire stations.

Andy Harp has served as interim chief since Queen’s retirement and will return to his role as battalion chief after Barnett is sworn in to his new position.

Barnett said the leadership in the district has created “an outstanding fire and emergency medical service organization committed to providing exceptional service, quality, innovation and professionalism to the community.”

“I am excited to partner with the incredible professionals that make up the Miami Valley Fire District to continue to develop and strengthen the organization,” he said in the release.