Miami Valley School opens new cafeteria, plans to continue renovations

The new kitchen will be able to serve meals made from scratch for the 500 students and 125 employees at the private, independent school.

“This is so much more than a kitchen,” said David Long, MVS head of school. “It’s a place where students and faculty gather, where healthy meals nourish minds and bodies, and where community is strengthened daily. It reflects the kind of future we’re building at MVS.”

Explore Ohio schools who allow staff to carry guns increasing but still low

MVS opened the new dining space as the school year started, but the entire space is expected to be revealed in February 2026 at the school’s gala.

The renovated space will be called the Indira and B.K. Reddy Student Union. The upper floor will house an Innovation Suite, Student Commons, College Counseling Center, and Learning Support Suite, according to MVS.

MVS said the school has raised 75% of the expected $8.5 million price for the project, with many gifts coming from alumni and alumni parents. The campaign is called Fueling Minds, Igniting Innovation.

“The future of education at MVS is being built right now,” said Long. “We are grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this point and look forward to celebrating the grand opening with the entire community in February.”

MVS is partnering with Flik Independent School Dining, which serves about 300 independent schools nationwide, according to MVS. Some example menus include: baked chicken tenders, crispy tofu sticks, steamed broccolini, roasted fingerling potatoes and two-bite brownies for dessert; and quesadillas, cilantro rice, sauteed fajita vegetables. A salad bar, soup of the day and deli are also available, according to MVS.