Miamisburg man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old pleads guilty

A grand jury initially indicted Wootan on two counts each of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of rape of a person younger than 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Wootan entered the guilty plea on Jan. 20. Wootan’s defense team filed a motion for a mental competency evaluation on Jan. 27, according to court records.

As of Thursday, Judge Susan D. Solle has not ruled on the motion. Wootan is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

On May 28, Miamisburg police received a report of potential sexual abuse of a child younger than 10 years old.

A 7-year-old known to Wootan sent a partially nude image of herself to him via cellphone, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court documents.

The girl described Wootan’s bedroom to investigators and “advised that the sexual acts took place in his bedroom and that he recorded at least one video using his cellphone of them performing a sexual act,” an affidavit read.

A search warrant was served at Wootan’s home on June 13, according to Miamisburg police. Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and Kettering Regional SWAT crews assisted.

Wootan was arrested and taken into custody.