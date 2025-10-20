Breaking: Dayton restaurant The Flavor House reopens today in new space near Schuster Center

Miamisburg man killed in weekend crash on I-675 in Fairborn

A Miamisburg man died at the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 675 South in Fairborn Saturday.

William Slusher, 66, died at Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health, according to Fairborn police.

The crash was reported at 12:13 p.m. on I-675 south of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

Slusher was hit by a single vehicle, according to a press release.

Additional information about the crash was not available as of Monday morning.

Fairborn police are continuing to investigate.

