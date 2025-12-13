Miamisburg pub Entropy Brewing Co. set to close

The closure will be Dec. 27, according to Entropy’s Facebook post.

“We’re deeply grateful for the incredible support this community has shown us,” the post said. “Thank you for the memories, the laughter and the many good times shared here.”

“Many of us have developed great friendships with many of you,” the post continued. Please visit and say goodbye. Cheers!"

The multi-generational brew pub confirmed this statement on their Instagram account too.

A reason for the pub’s closing was not given on the social media accounts.

The restaurant that opened on July 3, 2024 by owners Brianna and Jordan Joo has been described as a “10,000-square-foot brewpub in Miamisburg featuring an indoor playground, outdoor patio and a speakeasy in the basement.”

The brewery has 16 taps drink wise and various dips like guacamole, salsa, queso and corn dip for chips and food.

The building was formerly known as the clothing store that held Suttman Men’s and Boy’s Wear, which was constructed in 1900. It was founded in 1898 and closed in 2013.