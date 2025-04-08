Miamisburg school district aims to hire new superintendent this month

“The Board of Education is seeking qualified candidates for the role that will help shape the future of our community’s students,” the Miamisburg school district said via its website.

The job was posted Feb. 18 and applicants had until April 1 to submit an application. Candidate screening is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the school district.

According to a tentative timeline, initial interviews are scheduled for April 14 and 15, with final interviews slated for April 22 and “action to employ” scheduled for April 25.

The Dayton Daily News reported in late January that Superintendent Laura Blessing is leaving the role to be Mason City Schools’ chief talent officer.

Blessing said she would begin transitioning to the new role in March and be fully employed in Mason at the beginning of next school year.

Blessing signed a 4-year contract when she was hired in 2020. Her annual base pay is $152,341, and was set to increase to $156,149 this August.

The base salary range for the new superintendent is expected to be $150,000 to $180,000, “but is negotiable and commensurate with experience and qualifications,” according to the district.

The Miamisburg school district said it developed a comprehensive superintendent search profile in collaboration with K-12 Consulting.

“This profile, shaped by thoughtful input from focus group discussions, outlines the key qualities and competencies our community seeks in the next superintendent,” the district said.