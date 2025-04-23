Miamisburg schools name Lakota, Dayton leader as new superintendent

“Throughout the search and interview process, our board focused on finding a leader who demonstrates a clear commitment to student success, values strong relationships, and can guide our district forward with experience and vision,” Board of Education President Corey Dafler said. “Maney stood out as the candidate who best embodies the qualities we were looking for. We are excited for the leadership and energy she will bring to MCS.”

The board is scheduled to vote Friday morning to hire Maney to a four-year contract, effective Aug. 1.

They will appoint current human resources director Steve Homan as interim superintendent from May 1 through July 31. The board also will vote on paying Superintendent Laura Blessing as a consultant during that time.

Blessing in January said she would leave the role to be Mason City Schools’ chief talent officer.

The Miamisburg superintendent job was posted Feb. 18 and applicants had until April 1 to submit an application. Candidate screening of the 10 who applied for the spot occurred earlier this month.

Maney has been assistant superintendent of Butler County’s Lakota Local Schools since August 2023. She worked at Dayton Public Schools for years before that, directing the district’s human resources department from summer 2021 to summer 2023.

She also served as the principal of DPS’ Kemp Elementary for five years, and taught in Dayton for 11 years before that. She spent the 2020-21 COVID-affected school year as principal of Beavercreek’s Ankeney Middle School.

Blessing started transitioning to the new Mason Schools role in March. She will be fully employed in Mason at the beginning of next school year.

Blessing signed a 4-year contract when she was hired by Miamisburg in 2020. Her annual base pay, which is $152,341, was set to increase to $156,149 in August.