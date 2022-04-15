Miamisburg schools surveying community this week on safety, sense of belonging

Blessing said the data will be analyzed to create a snapshot of where the district is today, so the schools can create goals for future growth.

“They (the three different surveys) all have very similar questions and ... (are aimed at) giving us a benchmark on how we’re going to move forward,” she said.

Community members can access the Safety & Sense of Belonging survey at www.tinyurl.com/mburgsurvey through April 24. It’s estimated to take between three and five minutes to complete, excluding additional comments one may choose to leave. Those with children at multiple grade levels may answer a survey for each level.

Results from the survey will be shared via a forum of some kind prior to the opening of the 2022-2023 school year, as well as on the district’s website, Blessing said.

The Strategic Plan will be updated by the district each year through 2026, with additional goals added to the plan each year.

“We plan for this to be a working document and then as priorities change or initiatives change moving forward in the next five years, we can change some of those action steps,” she said.