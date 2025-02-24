Miamisburg to install landing pads, trash cans at bus stops

The project fulfills the objectives of Miamisburg’s Transportation Plan, which was adopted late last year, as well as its responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act to make the city’s right of way area “as handicap-accessible as we can,” Rodney said.

The pads, which measure about eight-feet-by-five feet, will be installed primarily along East Central Avenue, North Heincke Road, King Richard Parkway, Byers Road and Ohio 741/Springboro Pike.

They will allow somebody who is using a mobility device to go “from the sidewalk onto the pad, onto the ramp and onto the bus,” Rodney said.

Installation is expected by the fall, with no cost to adjacent property owners for maintenance or installation, he said. The bus pads will be installed “completely within the existing right-of-way and will not impact private property, nor require the acquisition of private property,” Rodney told this news outlet.

The 50-gallon Big Belly trash cans will reduce collection frequency and improve cleanliness, Rodney said.

“These particular trash cans have a much higher volume capacity to accept trash,” he said. “The units that we’re receiving are also solar powered and self- compacting so as that trash accumulates within the bin itself, it will sense when it’s full, and it will self-compact that trash down.”

The devices can fit approximately five times as much garbage as a normal-sized trash bin, Rodney said. They are completely enclosed, so as trash is deposited, it will not be spilling out over the top or allowing animals to get in.

There’s also software that indicates if the bin is full, which will reduce the amount of time public works employees have to check them, he said.

The new bins also will allow for disposal of cigarettes. “Instead of doing it on the ground or throwing it in the trash can where it could set something on fire, there’s going to be a little receptacle right on the front where they could just pop it right in there and it’ll be emptied separately,” Rodney said.

The $90,000 project is funded by a $72,000 grant and a $18,000 city match, he said.

Miamisburg City Council at its most recent meeting voted unanimously to approve a contract with the GDRTA for the grant funds.