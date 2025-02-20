Miamisburg exhibit to spotlight family’s three generations in stock car racing

The new exhibit also may be viewed when the history center is open between 1 and 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturdays.

Explore Miamisburg food pantry celebrates 60 years of lending a helping hand

The exhibit offers “a unique glimpse into the passion and dedication of these hometown heroes who left an indelible mark on the world of motorsports,” according to MHS.

Harold “Red” Korn, who was born in 1909, became a race car builder, mechanic and driver in the 1930s, “inspiring future generations to experience the thrill of racing,” according to MHS.

In 1959, Bobby Korn competed in the inaugural Daytona 500 as part of a team, going on to win multiple national and regional awards that created a lasting impact on the local racing scene, according to MHS.

Among his many accomplishments, Bobby Korn went racing six nights a week at tracks like Lima, Fort Wayne, New Bremen, Eldora, Winchester, Salem and Dayton, and won 40 features in 1957. He was named the NASCAR National Short Track Mechanic of the Year in 2002, and from 2001-04 won Short Track Heartland Regional Mechanic of the Year.

Korn also was an inaugural member of the Dayton Speedway Hall of Fame in 2009.

“We are honored to share the story of the Korn family,” MHS President Ken Ballinger said in a release. “Their dedication to stock car racing and their ties to our community make them a source of pride for Miamisburg.

“This exhibit not only celebrates their achievements but also preserves an important part of our local history.”

The centerpiece of the exhibit is the final car raced by Bobby Korn. In its last competition, driver Don Mahaffey brought home a win. The car he drove, number 72, can be viewed up close by visitors.

For more information, call 937-859-5000 or visit www.historicalmiamisburg.org.