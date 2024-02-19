Miamisburg water main break disrupts service; boil advisory issued

Crews are working to repair a water main break and restore service to affected streets, the city posted Monday evening on its website and social media.
The water main break happened at King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road.
Once water service is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice, the notice posted around 5 p.m. stated.
Crews will distribute door hangers with instructions to all affected properties, which include:
- All of King Harry Place
- All of Nottingham Place
- All of Maid Marion Court
- King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street
- 725 N. Gebhart Church Road
- 726 N. Gebhart Church Road
Anyone with questions can call the public works department at 937-847-6635.
