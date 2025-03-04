Michigan man killed after semi-truck hits concrete wall, shed in Tipp City

Ralph Deaton, 56, of Adrian, Michigan, succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation showed Deaton was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 when the semi went off the right side of the road and hit a disabled vehicle.

No one was inside the vehicle.

The semi continued off the side of the road, hitting a concrete wall and residential storage shed, according to troopers.

The semi came to a stop in an open waterway, according to Tipp City Fire & EMS.

The Miami County hazmat team responded due to diesel fuel leaking into the drainage of the waterway. The fuel did not get into any closed storm sewers and the hazmat team created diking to contain the fuel, said Tipp City Fire & EMS Chief Cameron J. Haller.

Tipp City police and fire departments, the Miami County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

OSHP’s Piqua post is continuing to investigate the crash.