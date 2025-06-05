Breaking: Ransomware group claims it stole more than 730K of files from Kettering Health

Military exercise: Gunshots, explosions, smoke expected Saturday

Vehicles leaving gate 1B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Vehicles leaving gate 1B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

People living near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport may hear gunshots and aircraft, as well as see smoke and flashes as the 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard hosts a military training exercise Saturday.

In a release, the 178th Wing said that the exercise will simulate medical operations after an invasion in a contested space, and will take place simultaneously at the base, the airport and the university’s Calamityville Training and Research Facility in Fairborn.

ExploreOhio doubles limit on cannabis ‘flower’ customers can purchase

People in the area may hear gunshots and explosions, and there will be increased aircraft traffic, the release said. The air national guard asked area residents not to call 911 to report the activity.

The 178th Wing said it was holding the exercise for the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron in coordination with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

The Air Force, Army and Marine Corps will also conduct Close Air Support training Saturday in southern Ohio around and between the communities of Bardwell, Leesburg, Staunton, Chillicothe, West Portsmouth and Georgetown.

In Other News
1
Plans for onMain’s first building at old county fairgrounds show flashy...
2
Woman sentenced to 30 days in crash that killed Northmont senior...
3
Jukebox beverage studio opens in Mason this weekend
4
State puts $11.5M toward local brownfield remediation projects
5
Saugeye released into Grand Lake St. Marys for first time by state

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.