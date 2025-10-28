Mims, allies raise $236K in Dayton mayor, city commission races; Turner-Sloss misses deadline

Dayton City Commission candidates Darius Beckham and Karen Wick have outraised their opponents Jacob Davis and incumbent City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild in the race for two seats, according to campaign finance reports that were due last week.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Jeffrey Mims Jr. raised about $141,400 and has spent about $122,400 to try to hold onto his seat in a contest against City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss.
As of Tuesday morning, Commissioner Turner-Sloss had not filed her campaign finance report, which was due Thursday. Turner-Sloss on Friday told this newspaper there was a technical error and her campaign finance report would be filed soon.
Mims’ campaign’s finance report was just a cover page and did not include the required, detailed breakdown of who contributed to his campaign or how money was spent. A spokesperson for Mims’ campaign said an amended report with contributions and expenditures statements would be filed very soon.
The reports due late Thursday to the Montgomery County Board of Elections show contributions and expenditures through Oct. 15.
Those filings show Commissioner Fairchild’s campaign raised about $36,500, while Davis’ campaign received about $11,600 in contributions and other income.
Wick’s campaign raised about $53,500, while Beckham’s campaign took in about $41,500.
Fairchild, Turner-Sloss and Davis are running as a team — while Mims, Beckham and Wick are running for office together.
Fairchild’s campaign has spent about $37,000; Wick and Beckham have each spent roughly $31,000; and Davis has spent $12,000.
Beckham and Mims both still had more than $20,000 in their campaign war chests in the final weeks before the election, while Davis had about $5,000 still on hand.
In a statement, Beckham said he is very appreciative for the support he has received from community members.
“This campaign is about bringing a fresh voice and a fresh perspective to City Hall,” he said.
Wick said she is humbled and grateful for the support she has received during her campaign.
“When I see the list of everyone who has contributed, I reflect on all of the work I have done serving others and the relationships I built along the way to deliver results,” she said.
Davis told this newspaper that his opponents hosted high-dollar fundraisers, and he never would run that kind of campaign.
“Elections should be won by ideas and policies — not donations and PAC money," he said, adding that he, Fairchild and Turner-Sloss took part in 60 house parties and community conversations where they did not ask for any money.
Fairchild told this newspaper, “I’m proud to be running a competitive, people-powered campaign along with Shenise Turner-Sloss and Jacob Davis. We always knew our strength is in our close connection with neighbors and that our supporters are not the well-heeled.”
Montgomery County Board of Elections officials said pre-general campaign finance reports were due Thursday, Oct. 23, for candidates who appear on the Nov. 4 ballot.
Officials say the campaign finance reports that have been submitted have not yet been reviewed or audited by the board of elections, and the process can take up to several weeks after the deadline to complete.
If a candidate fails to meet the designated requirements, the matter may be referred to the Ohio Elections Commission for further review and potential penalties, election officials said.
Staff Writer Sydney Dawes contributed to this report.
