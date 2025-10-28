Mims, allies raise $236K in Dayton mayor, city commission races; Turner-Sloss misses deadline

As of Tuesday morning, Commissioner Turner-Sloss had not filed her campaign finance report, which was due Thursday. Turner-Sloss on Friday told this newspaper there was a technical error and her campaign finance report would be filed soon.

Mims’ campaign’s finance report was just a cover page and did not include the required, detailed breakdown of who contributed to his campaign or how money was spent. A spokesperson for Mims’ campaign said an amended report with contributions and expenditures statements would be filed very soon.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The reports due late Thursday to the Montgomery County Board of Elections show contributions and expenditures through Oct. 15.

Those filings show Commissioner Fairchild’s campaign raised about $36,500, while Davis’ campaign received about $11,600 in contributions and other income.

Wick’s campaign raised about $53,500, while Beckham’s campaign took in about $41,500.

Fairchild, Turner-Sloss and Davis are running as a team — while Mims, Beckham and Wick are running for office together.

Fairchild’s campaign has spent about $37,000; Wick and Beckham have each spent roughly $31,000; and Davis has spent $12,000.