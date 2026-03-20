Minor injuries reported after SUV hits house in Miamisburg

Two people suffered minor injuries after an SUV struck a house in Miamisburg Friday morning.
Crews responded to a crash in the 300 block of North First Street around 6:25 a.m.
Residents were home at the time and will not be displaced due to damage, said Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Nick Sanders.
A damage estimate was not available.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Miamisburg police.
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