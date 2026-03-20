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Minor injuries reported after SUV hits house in Miamisburg

An SUV strikes a house in the 300 block of North First Street in Miamisburg Friday morning on March 20, 2026. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Fire District.

An SUV strikes a house in the 300 block of North First Street in Miamisburg Friday morning on March 20, 2026. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Fire District.
Local News
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1 hour ago
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Two people suffered minor injuries after an SUV struck a house in Miamisburg Friday morning.

Crews responded to a crash in the 300 block of North First Street around 6:25 a.m.

Residents were home at the time and will not be displaced due to damage, said Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Nick Sanders.

A damage estimate was not available.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Miamisburg police.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.