MISSING: Beavercreek police looking for woman with brain disorder

Beavercreek police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old woman with a brain disorder.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Angela McCleskey, who was last seen around 7:50 p.m. Monday when she drove away from a residence on Park Overlook Drive.
She left in a gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverse with Ohio license plate number 989ZXJ.
McCleskey was wearing a gray jacket at the time.
She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 185 pounds. McCleskey has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees McCleskey or the Traverse should call Beavercreek police at 937-426-1225.
