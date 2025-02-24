MISSING: Dayton police looking for 12-year-old boy

Dayton police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Monday morning.
Jacob Stinson was seen around 7 a.m. in the 300 block of Baltimore Street. He was wearing glasses, a black coat, teal hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white Nike shoes.
His family is worried about his safety.
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jacob’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
