MISSING: Dayton police looking for 12-year-old boy

DPD is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.



Jacob Stinson was last seen on in the 300 block of Baltimore Street at around 7:00 a.m.



He was wearing glasses, black coat, teal hoodie, gray pants, and white Nike shoes.



Please call (937) 333-2677 with any info pic.twitter.com/mD2RtA68bm