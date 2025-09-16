Missing man, girl identified as pair recovered from Great Miami River in Dayton

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will determine their cause and manner of death.

Dayton police homicide detectives are also investigating.

“We extend our condolences to the Garcia family and ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time,” read a statement from the police department.

Police and firefighters responded to river around 1:20 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a body in the water.

“I’m walking across the bridge and I’m looking out at the water and I do believe it’s a body right here,” the caller said in a 911 call released by Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The caller said the body appeared to be female and was facedown in the middle of the river.