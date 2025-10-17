MISSING: Police looking for 77-year-old Huber Heights woman with memory issues

She has diabetes, Alzheimer’s and dementia and may be confused or disoriented, according to police.

She has white hair and hazel eyes. Morris is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print top and black slacks.

Morris was in a black 2015 Chrysler 300 with Ohio license plate JSC3333.

Anyone who sees Morris or knows her location can call 911 or Huber Heights police at 937-233-1565.