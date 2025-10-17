Breaking: MISSING: Police looking for 77-year-old Huber Heights woman with memory issues

MISSING: Police looking for 77-year-old Huber Heights woman with memory issues

ajc.com

Credit: Huber Heights Police Division/Facebook

Credit: Huber Heights Police Division/Facebook

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Huber Heights police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 77-year-old woman with memory issues.

Brenda Morris drove away from her residence on Charlwood Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Friday and has not returned.

She has diabetes, Alzheimer’s and dementia and may be confused or disoriented, according to police.

Brenda Morris. Photo courtesy Huber Heights police.

icon to expand image

She has white hair and hazel eyes. Morris is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print top and black slacks.

Morris was in a black 2015 Chrysler 300 with Ohio license plate JSC3333.

Anyone who sees Morris or knows her location can call 911 or Huber Heights police at 937-233-1565.

In Other News
1
DPS foresees fiscal issues; board asks for solutions before problem...
2
Fairborn multi-family housing development gets first approval
3
Fewer seasonal jobs for holiday workers, but they’re out there
4
Property taxes, city funding top of mind for Beavercreek City Council...
5
Dayton teachers vote no confidence in board president

About the Author