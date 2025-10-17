MISSING: Police looking for 77-year-old Huber Heights woman with memory issues

Huber Heights police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 77-year-old woman with memory issues.
Brenda Morris drove away from her residence on Charlwood Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Friday and has not returned.
She has diabetes, Alzheimer’s and dementia and may be confused or disoriented, according to police.
She has white hair and hazel eyes. Morris is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a leopard print top and black slacks.
Morris was in a black 2015 Chrysler 300 with Ohio license plate JSC3333.
Anyone who sees Morris or knows her location can call 911 or Huber Heights police at 937-233-1565.
