MISSING: Police looking for 93-year-old Xenia man with dementia

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Monday morning after a 93-year-old Xenia man with dementia left his home and did not return.
Around 1:28 a.m., Vernon Coval Slone left his residence on Dee Anne Drive.
Slone needs medication, according to the alert.
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a long, gray shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone aware of Slone’s location can call 911 or the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at 937-372-9901.
