MISSING: Police looking for 93-year-old Xenia man with dementia

16 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Monday morning after a 93-year-old Xenia man with dementia left his home and did not return.

Around 1:28 a.m., Vernon Coval Slone left his residence on Dee Anne Drive.

Slone needs medication, according to the alert.

Vernon Coval Slone left his home in Xenia early Monday morning and has not returned, according to police. The 93-year-old has dementia and needs medication. Photo courtesy Xenia Police Department.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long, gray shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone aware of Slone’s location can call 911 or the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at 937-372-9901.

