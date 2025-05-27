Missing WWII soldier killed in action to be buried in Dayton National Cemetery

Loterbaugh of Roseville near Zanesville died Dec. 11, 1944, in Germany’s Hürtgen Forest. He served in Company C, 774th Tank Battalion and was a crew member on an M4 “Sherman” tank when his platoon became separated in battle near Strass, Germany.

His remains, which had not been identified, were buried in Netherlands American Cemetery. In July 2022, the remains were disinterred and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory.

The DPAA in September announced that Loterbaugh was accounted for after scientists used anthropological and DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify him.

“It’s really something special for us, it’s a huge honor for me,” said Sam Routsong, manager and fourth-generation member of the family funeral home business.

Routsong said the funeral home received a call from the family in mid-March. The Dayton National Cemetery is the closest national military burial site to Roseville, where some of Loterbaugh’s family still lives, and he said some family members had attended funerals at Routsong.

“It’s my first time helping a World War II family” whose loved one was killed in action," he said. “It’s such a rare occurrence.”

A private family service is June 3 with full military honors and burial in the Dayton National Cemetery, according to his obituary.