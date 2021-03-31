X

MISSING: Xenia police seek woman last seen March 6

Xenia police are seeking a woman who has been missing since March 6. Amanda Jane Watts was last seen in Centerville. The photo on the right shows Watts on the day she went missing. Photos courtesy Xenia Police Department
By Kristen Spicker

Xenia police are seeking the public’s helping locating a woman missing since March 6.

Amanda Jane Watts, 41, was last seen in the Wilmington Pike area of Centerville. Her family have not seen or heard from her since March 6, according to police.

Watts is 5′2 and about 136 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and also has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Watts’ location or this incident can contact Detective Matt Miller at 937-376-7209 or mmiller@ci.xenia.oh.us or call the Xenia police tip line at 937-347-1623.

