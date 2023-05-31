Montgomery County ADAMHS: $3 million in grant funding to boost mobile response teams

ADAMHS’ goal is to have mental health clinicians meet people in the community experiencing a crisis, according to Kimberly Farrier, director of treatment & supportive services for ADAMHS.

This approach could reduce the number of calls made to law enforcement and could connect people to treatment instead of sending them to jail, Farrier said.

RI International will open its crisis receiving center in Dayton this summer. The crisis center — located on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard — will serve as a place for people seeking assistance with issues related to mental health and addiction.

Law enforcement agencies can also transfer people to the center when it opens.

In partnership with RI International, the county’s crisis call center also opened in January 2022. In the first 12 months of operation, clinicians received 12,024 calls from people experiencing a mental health crisis.

At the same time, the Mobile Crisis Response Team began meeting people where they were in our community to provide in-person care.

In 2022, that team made 606 visits to de-escalate individuals in crisis.