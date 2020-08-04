Downtown county buildings closed Tuesday due to water boil advisory

Montgomery County buildings in downtown Dayton will be closed Tuesday due to the city’s water boil advisory.
County officials late Monday night announced that the County Administration Building, Reibold Building, the Court Complex, Juvenile Court and Coroner’s Office are affected by the closure.
A major water main break Monday afternoon at Keowee Street and Monument Avenue in Dayton caused water pressure issues and led the city to issue a water boil advisory until further notice for those residents and businesses that were affected.
The county noted that the following county offices and facilities would remain open Tuesday, including Environmental Services, Solid Waste District, The Job Center, Business Solutions Center, Animal Resource Center, Stillwater Center and Haines Children’s Center.