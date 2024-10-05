Montgomery County cities, townships seeking voter approval for tax levies

The city of Clayton is asking voters to approve a tax levy increase of 1% on income for police and fire operations. The city’s current income tax rate is 1.5%.

If approved, the new 2.5% tax rate will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026. Of the revenue collected, 1.5% will continue to go to the general fund, and the additional 1% will be split between the police and fire funds.

The city’s current income tax rate of 1.5% brings in $5.4 million annually, City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin said earlier this year. Revenue would increase to a projected $7.9 million if the tax rate increase is approved.

The levy would also stipulate a 100% tax credit for residents who work outside of Clayton, offsetting some or all tax responsibility by giving these residents full credit for taxes they pay to other municipalities.

Clayton residents currently get a 50% credit on their 1.5% Clayton city income taxes if they’re paying local taxes to another city. So according to the city, a family with $80,000 in taxable income owes $1,200 in Clayton tax (1.5%), but is credited half that amount and only has to pay the city $600 (on top of what they pay the city where they work).

If approved, the ballot measure would change that to a 100% credit for taxes paid by Clayton residents to other municipalities. Meanwhile, the city would see increased tax collections from people who work in Clayton but live outside the city, as their rate would increase from 1.5% to 2.5%.

This is Clayton’s third attempt at passing this tax increase, which Zimmerlin said is essential to ensure a continuation of municipal services.

Harrison Twp. voters will be asked to approve a 5-year, 4-mill levy which will replace an expiring levy of the same millage.

Revenue from the levy will continue to be used for building demolitions, neighborhood clean-ups, family events, attracting and retaining businesses, and emergency response preparedness.

If approved, the township’s current tax rate will remain the same, however, the increase in residential property values in Montgomery County last year may affect how much a resident pays overall.

On average, the levy will cost around $140 annually for every $100,000 of appraised property value.

Other tax levy requests

* Riverside will ask voters to approve a 4.95 mill renewal property tax levy to fund its police division. If approved, the levy would cost taxpayers $92 for every $100,000 of appraised property value. Voters turned down similar requests during the previous two elections.

* German Twp. voters will consider a 4 mill, additional, continuing tax levy to fund fire and emergency services. The levy would cost taxpayers $140 for every $100,000 of appraised property value.

* Jefferson Twp. is asking voters to approve two separate tax levies, one 10 mills and one 7 mills. Both are new taxes and for a term of five years.

The 10 mill road and bridges levy would fund road repairs, new projects, and winter services, with a cost to taxpayers of $350 per $100,000 of appraised property value, or around $29 per month.

The 7 mill levy for current expenses would fund code enforcement, demolition of properties, parks and recreation, and administrative services, with a taxpayer cost of $245 per $100,000 appraised value, or around $20 per month.

* The village of Phillipsburg is requesting approval of a 3 mill, additional, five-year tax levy for operational expenses.

* Village of Verona voters will consider two tax levies: one 4 mill, additional, continuing tax levy, along with a separate 1 mill, replacement levy, both of which will provide funding for fire protection services.