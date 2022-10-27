Montgomery County elections board urges voters to click correct spot on touchscreen

After hearing of the possible issue the board posted the new signs in the voting center and on its Facebook site. The signs also will be at polling places on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

“It really isn’t much of an issue at all. We have one confirmed case of a voter actually experiencing this issue on the touchscreen, but as far as we have been able to verify, their ballot was printed correctly reflecting their choices,” Greathouse said.

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

The board received no complaints about any problem with the checkbox on the touchscreen during the last three elections since the touchscreen appearance was revised to look as it currently does, she said. The state also has had no complaints about it, said Rob Nichols, spokesman for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Explore Dayton Daily News Voter Guide

Voters have multiple ways to ensure their choices register on electronic voting machines. When they touch the large box it changes color to indicate the vote is recorded, said Greathouse. Once the voter has made all choices there are multiple screens that pop up for voters to review to make sure their choices were accurately recorded.

“And, of course, every voter should always review the ballot once it is printed and ejected from the touchscreen (machine) prior to putting it in the scanner,” Greathouse said.

After every election county boards do an audit comparing the paper ballots to the electronic returns. Greathouse said that with every ballot audited “the system has been proven to accurately reflect voters’ ballots.”

Voters who do not want to use the electronic voting machines can request paper ballots at the early voting center or at their polling place.

Greathouse said voters should ask staff in the voting room if they need help.

“Voting in Montgomery County is secure, accurate, fair and efficient. We are so pleased that so many voters have already come out to take advantage of Ohio’s easy and convenient early voting hours,” Greathouse said. “As with all things, if a voter has any questions about anything, we encourage them to call the board of elections first as the best source for accurate voting information.”

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Trump coming to Dayton the night before the election to campaign for Vance

Explore Conservative group plans to challenge voter registrations and ballots in Ohio