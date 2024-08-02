Indicted Montgomery County judge removed from bench

Supreme Court of Ohio director of public information Andy Ellinger said that under the Rules of the Government of the Judiciary, a judge is disqualified from acting as judge when there is a pending indictment or other information charging the judge with a felony crime.

Piergies is one of two full-time, elected judges who work for Montgomery County Municipal Court, according to the court’s 2023 annual report.

Piergies is the administrative judge who presided over the western division based in Trotwood, which includes the cities of Trotwood and Brookville; Clay, Jackson, Jefferson and Perry townships; and the villages of New Lebanon, Phillipsburg, Farmersville and Verona. He won reelection in the fall of 2019 to a six-year term.

Cases that were assigned to Piergies following his indictment on Wednesday were taken over by Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge William Cox, who oversees the court’s eastern division based in Huber Heights.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Ohio Auditor’s Office began an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint in October 2022 concerning solicitation of campaign contributions from employees and other political activities, among other allegations, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Wednesday.

The allegations against Piergies relate to his son’s employment, Faber said. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County on Aug. 15.