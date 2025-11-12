Montgomery County Jail inmate dies following report of medical emergency

Around 6:50 p.m., an inmate reported another inmate was having a medical emergency.

Correctional and medical staff responded and began CPR. The Dayton Fire Department was called to respond.

Fire personnel transported 53-year-old Edgar Keiter Jr. to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine Keiter’s cause of death.

Keiter was facing 32 charges in the death and dismemberment of his father, 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr.

On April 22, 2024, Keiter Sr.’s legs were found in a tarp at the end of a driveway in Trotwood. The rest of his remains were found in a storage unit on Guenther Road.

Trotwood and Kettering police searched Keiter Sr.’s Kettering apartment and found appliances and carpet missing from the unit.

Keiter Jr.’s son, Tygan Keiter, and girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, were also charged in the investigation.

Tygan Keiter reported staged texts from his grandfather’s phone to make it look like he was still alive.

Reiff allegedly told a witness Keiter Jr. put Keiter Sr.’s body in a storage unit and said she might have to help get rid of the body.