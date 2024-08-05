Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts indicted: Here’s the latest

Editor’s note: Every Sunday Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism, brings you the top stories from the Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed. Go here to sign up to receive the Weekly Update newsletter and our Morning Briefing delivered to your inbox every morning.
Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies and county Clerk of Courts Mike Foley were indicted Wednesday on multiple charges related to alleged misuse of their public offices. Montgomery County reporter Sydney Dawes and others are covering the fallout.
Here is the latest on this story:
1. What we know: Go here for the details on the charges, including a copy of the indictment so you can read it for yourself.
2, Judge removed: The charges disqualify Piergies from acting as judge, forcing him to immediately step down as the judge presiding over Western Division court based in Trotwood, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.
3. Clerk under pressure: Numerous local Republican officials are calling for fellow-Republican Foley to step down. Foley is on the ballot facing reelection in November against a Democrat challenger.
4. Background: In 2022, I obtained a document revealing the details behind an investigation by the Ohio Auditor of State into allegations of improper political activity at the clerk’s office. Sydney in October updated readers that the investigation was ongoing.
5. What’s next: Foley and Piergies are scheduled for arraignment Aug. 15. Foley’s attorney has said that he is innocent and intends to plead not guilty. Piergies has not released a statement, has no attorney on record and couldn’t be reached for comment.
