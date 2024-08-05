Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts indicted: Here’s the latest

Here is the latest on this story:

1. What we know: Go here for the details on the charges, including a copy of the indictment so you can read it for yourself.

2, Judge removed: The charges disqualify Piergies from acting as judge, forcing him to immediately step down as the judge presiding over Western Division court based in Trotwood, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.

3. Clerk under pressure: Numerous local Republican officials are calling for fellow-Republican Foley to step down. Foley is on the ballot facing reelection in November against a Democrat challenger.

4. Background: In 2022, I obtained a document revealing the details behind an investigation by the Ohio Auditor of State into allegations of improper political activity at the clerk’s office. Sydney in October updated readers that the investigation was ongoing.

5. What’s next: Foley and Piergies are scheduled for arraignment Aug. 15. Foley’s attorney has said that he is innocent and intends to plead not guilty. Piergies has not released a statement, has no attorney on record and couldn’t be reached for comment.