Montgomery County, Kettering municipal courts to offer discount on past due costs, fines

Explore Ground broken for new municipal court in Trotwood

In the release, Kettering Clerk of Court Rob Scott said the event is meant to help people current with past due fines, saying, “I’m excited we are offering this now to assist those rebounding over the past year.”

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley said, “Citizens are affected by the current economy and are still suffering from the pandemic. Hopefully this gives people the opportunity to get rid of this burden of court costs and fees and gives them a new start.”