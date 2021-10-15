Montgomery County, Kettering municipal courts to offer discount on past due costs, fines

The clerks of courts for Montgomery County and Kettering announced the courts would hold an event called Amnesty Weeks, where the courts will place a 50% discount on past due court costs and fines, including those that have gone into collection status.
This event will run from Monday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 29, according to the release.
To be eligible, 50 percent of costs and fines have to be paid in full.
In the release, Kettering Clerk of Court Rob Scott said the event is meant to help people current with past due fines, saying, “I’m excited we are offering this now to assist those rebounding over the past year.”
Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley said, “Citizens are affected by the current economy and are still suffering from the pandemic. Hopefully this gives people the opportunity to get rid of this burden of court costs and fees and gives them a new start.”
The Montgomery County Municipal Court offered the same program about the same time in 2020, which at the time applied to fees more than 30 days past due.
In order to take advantage of the program, the clerks of courts said to visit one of the following court locations:
- Kettering Municipal Court Clerk of Court’s office, 2325 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, or call 937-296-2461
- Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division, 6111 Taylorsville Road, Dayton, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division, 195 S Clayton Rd., New Lebanon, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.