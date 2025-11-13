Montgomery County man facing nearly 450 counts of child porn after new indictment filed

• New indictment: A grand jury indicted Joseph Danial, 36, on 115 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

The charges were in addition to the 330 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor he was charged with in April.

With the new indictment, Danial is facing 445 charges.

What was he accused of?

• Investigation begins: The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said the investigation began on Sept. 6, 2024, after Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a referral to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The referral claimed Danial downloaded child sex abuse material.

• Devices searched: Investigators searched Danial’s cellphone, computer and online accounts, revealing hundreds of photos of children, according to the prosecutor’s office.

None of the children are believed to be local.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Danial is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Nov. 20.