Montgomery County names new Human Services leadership

Pegues has worked for Montgomery County for 30 years.

“Gerri has been such an asset to our community, particularly with regard to her leadership in ensuring successful Human Services Levy campaigns for decades,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “She not only worked tirelessly to get voter support for the levy, she worked with our independent levy council, her HSPD team, Public Health and other partners to help set priorities for levy dollars that meet the current needs. Gerri also made sure that results were measured and we were accountable to Montgomery County taxpayers.”

Jenkins has been the assistant director of Human Services planning and development since December 2015, focusing on programming, strategic planning and serving as the Housing and Homeless Solutions Manager.

Jenkins replaces Pegues, who previously served in the role.