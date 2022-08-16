Montgomery County names new Human Services leadership

Montgomery County is getting new Human Services leadership after the department’s longtime boss took a new job with the United Way.
Geraldine Pegues was named the assistant county administrator for Human Services, and Jessica Jenkins will be the director of Human Services planning and development, the county announced Tuesday.
The Montgomery County commissioners approved the two promotions. A statement from top county officials said, “Both women bring a wealth of experience in safety net programming and responsible administration of Human Services Levy dollars within Montgomery County.”
Pegues replaces Tom Kelley, who will become President and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.
“Gerri is uniquely qualified to be our assistant county administrator for Human Services,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County commission president. “She will be supervising our directors of both Job and Family Services and Human Services planning and development, and she’s held high positions in both departments. She will also supervise the Stillwater Center, which houses citizens with profound physical and cognitive challenges, and she’s been heavily involved in those services through the levy. Nobody in the county has as much experience in safety net programming.”
Pegues has worked for Montgomery County for 30 years.
“Gerri has been such an asset to our community, particularly with regard to her leadership in ensuring successful Human Services Levy campaigns for decades,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “She not only worked tirelessly to get voter support for the levy, she worked with our independent levy council, her HSPD team, Public Health and other partners to help set priorities for levy dollars that meet the current needs. Gerri also made sure that results were measured and we were accountable to Montgomery County taxpayers.”
Jenkins has been the assistant director of Human Services planning and development since December 2015, focusing on programming, strategic planning and serving as the Housing and Homeless Solutions Manager.
Jenkins replaces Pegues, who previously served in the role.
About the Author