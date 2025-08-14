Montgomery County participating in annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Last year there were 536 OVI-related crashes reported in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County OVI Task Force.

There were 43 fatalities and 359 injuries.

As of July 31, there’s been 300 OVI-related crashes this year, including 10 fatalities and 141 injuries.

The Montgomery County OVI Task Force is a combined effort made up of 15 police departments, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The departments schedule officers at different times and dates to help reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

The task force aims to decrease the number of OVI-related fatalities by removing impaired drivers from roadways before fatal crashes can occur.

Task force officers have conducted multiple OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County this year. Checkpoints take place in areas with previous OVI-related fatal crashes.